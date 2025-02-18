Larkin, Miller shut down, depleted lineup and more: 3 reasons why Team USA lost 2-1 against Team Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off 

Team USA dropped its final round-robin match against Team Sweden 2-1 at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. Despite the loss, the Americans will face Team Canada, who won earlier in the day, in the final matchup.

Chris Kreider, making his debut at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored 35 seconds into the game for Team USA. Meanwhile, Gustav Nyquist and Jesper Bratt scored late in the first period to give Sweden its first win of the tournament.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why Team USA lost against Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday night.

3 reasons why Team USA lost 2-1 against Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

#3. Power play failed to deliver

Team USA’s stacked power play fired blanks on Monday night, going 0-for-3. In particular, the Americans had a crucial power play opportunity in the third period, down 2-1. They were unable to score, allowing the Swedes to preserve their lead in the game.

Considering the tight score, a power play goal could have made the difference between losing the game and getting the equalizer. Unfortunately for the United States, they could not find the back of the net with the man advantage.

#2. Depleted lineup

Team USA was down two of its best players to start the game. Team captain Auston Matthews and forward Matthew Tkachuk were scratched from the starting lineup due to precautionary reasons.

Then, Brady Tkachuk left the game after one shift, with Vincent Trocheck following soon after. All told, the Americans were down two forwards during the game, forcing coach Mike Sullivan to tighten his bench.

Plus, the loss of Matthews and Tkachuk further complicated the Americans’ chances of outscoring the Swedes. In the end, the Americans lacked the firepower to get past Sweden on Monday night.

#1. Larkin, Miller shut down

Saturday night’s hero Dylan Larkin went silent on the night, failing to register on the scoresheet. Larkin scored the game-winner against Canada in the Americans’ previous game. However, he and J.T. Miller could not muster much offense against the Swedes.

Sweden did a good job playing a tight defensive game, salvaging a win for national pride. Meanwhile, the US will need to have its depth players step up for the final as another low-scoring game looks to be on the horizon.

Team USA will meet Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday night at TD Garden. The Americans will hope their wounded warriors will be back on the ice in time to face their North American rivals.

