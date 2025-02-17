"We'll put our friendships aside": Adam Fox makes his thoughts crystal clear on clashing against $68,000,000 Rangers teammate at 4 Nations

U.S. defenseman Adam Fox recently opened up about the upcoming clash against his New York Rangers teammate Mika Zibanejad and Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Following a comprehensive 3-1 victory over rivals Canada, Fox and the United States have secured a spot in the final of the best-on-best international hockey tournament.

As they gear up for the final round-robin game against Sweden, Adam Fox said that while he did see Zibanejad at the hotel and exchanged a brief greeting, there would be no texting or communication between them leading up to the game.

"Uh, no, no friends on the ice. I did see him at the hotel, and, uh, after their first game, uh, just said hi. He had his family there, everything. So, uh, no, no texting, though. So, I'm there, but, uh, you know, we'll put our friendships aside tomorrow," said Fox.

Mika Zibanejad, currently inked to an eight-year, $68 million deal with the Rangers, finds himself in a must-win situation with Sweden. For Sweden to reach the 4 Nations Face-Off final, they need to defeat the United States in regulation time while also hoping the Canada-Finland game goes to overtime or a shootout.

Adam Fox and the United States ready to face Sweden

Even though Adam Fox and the United States have secured their spot in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, they are not underestimating their upcoming matchup against Sweden.

Fox's teammate Kyle Connor expressed that securing a spot in the final does not alter their approach against Sweden. While the Americans are pleased to advance, the commitment to high energy and skill remains a priority for them going into this game.

“I don’t think it changes the way we approach it,” forward Kyle Connor said. “You never want to let off the gas in any sense. It gives us a chance to work on the game knowing our schedule going forward.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to secure that spot. At the same time, I think that same intensity is going to come. It’s such a short tournament and not a lot of games here, so we’ve got to work on our game as much as we can just to be able to get ready for the championship," he added.

The clash between the United States and Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off is set to take place at TD Garden on Monday, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET.

