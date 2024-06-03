The Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals to take on the Florida Panthers.

Edmonton is looking to become the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens won it in 1993. However, Canadian teams have gotten close in the past.

Last 5 Canadian teams to lose a Stanley Cup Final

#5. 2021, Montreal Canadiens

The most recent Canadian team to lose in the Stanley Cup Finals was the 2021 Montreal Canadiens who lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Due to COVID, the NHL had a unique schedule and divisions, as Montreal was in the North division of all Canadian teams. The Habs came out of the division in the playoffs and then defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to advance to the finals.

However, in the finals, Montreal lost in five games to Tampa Bay who won its second straight Stanley Cup.

#4. 2011, Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks lost the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

Vancouver was the No. 1 seed in the West and beat Chicago in the first round before beating Nashville in six games, and San Jose in five to advance to the Finals.

In the Stanley Cup Finals, Vancouver had a 2-0 and 3-2 series lead but lost in seven games.

#3. 2007, Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators lost the 2007 Stanley Cup Finals to the Anaheim Ducks.

Ottawa was the No. 4 seed in the East as the Sens defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in five games, the New Jersey Devils in five games and the Buffalo Sabres in five games.

In the Stanley Cup Finals, however, Ottawa lost in five games to Anaheim as the Sens' lone win came in Game 3.

#2. 2006, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers last made the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006 and lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games.

Edmonton was the No. 8 seed in the West as the Oilers upset Detroit in six games in the first round before defeating San Jose in six games and Anaheim in five games.

In the finals, Edmonton trailed 3-1 before winning two games to force a Game 7 but lost the deciding game 3-1.

#1 2004, Calgary Flames

There was no 2005 season due to a lockout, so for three straight years beginning with the Calgary Flames, a Canadian team lost in the Finals.

Calgary was the No. 6 seed in the West and beat the Vancouver Canucks in the opening round before beating Detroit in six games and then beat San Jose in six games.

In the 2004 Stanley Cup Finals, Calgary lost in seven games to Tampa Bay as Calgary had 2-1 and 3-2 series leads but lost Games 6 and 7 to lose the Finals.