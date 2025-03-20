Lorentz SHG game-winner, Woll’s 38 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs edged Colorado Avalanche 2-1

The Toronto Maple Leafs won a playoff-style game, edging the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. The tight-checking game featured two of the league’s best players in Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon.

In the end, it was Matthews who got revenge for the 7-4 loss the Leafs suffered against the Avalanche back on March 8.

Auston Matthews (PPG) and Steven Lorentz (SHG) got the goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Valeri Nichushkin, who scored a hat trick in the March 8 contest, got the Avalanche’s lone goal.

So, here are three key reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over Colorado Avalanche

#3 Leafs special teams makes the difference

In their last outing, the Toronto Maple Leafs got three power play goals to go a perfect 3-for-3. On Wednesday night, the Leafs remained perfect, scoring on their only power play opportunity. Captain Auston Matthews buried his 27th of the season to open the scoring early in the second period.

Here’s a look at the tally:

Matthews found the back of the net despite a bad angle, putting the Leafs up 1-0. While the Avalanche evened the game on a power play of their own, it was the Leafs’ penalty kill that ended up making a huge difference in the third period.

#2 Woll’s 38 saves

Joseph Woll was terrific for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Woll made 38 saves to preserve the Leafs’ 2-1 lead and the victory.

In particular, Woll made a brilliant save in the third period, robbing Brock Nelson of what looked like a sure goal.

Here’s a look at the terrific stop:

Nelson’s reaction showed disbelief as the Avs center thought he had tied the game. But it was Woll’s slick left hand that robbed Nelson and preserved the Leafs’ victory.

#1 Lorentz shorthanded game-winner

In what was one of the strangest plays in a while, Steven Lorentz got a shorthanded goal after a botched clearing attempt.

The Leafs were killing a penalty midway through the third period when a clearing attempt from deep in the zone hit one of the officials. As the official tried to get out of the way, the puck hit him, allowing Lorentz to pick up the puck and fire a shot past MacKenzie Blackwood.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Lorentz’s sixth of the season proved to be the game-winner as the Leafs held on down the stretch to win a playoff-style game.

The Leafs will be back on the ice on Thursday night as they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the Leafs looking to take over sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division.

