Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (41-25-11) are 7th in the Western Conference. They visit the 14th-placed Anaheim Ducks (25-48-5) at Honda Center, Anaheim, on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN360, KCAL, BSSD and BSSC.

In their last home game on Saturday, Los Angeles secured a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Conversely, Anaheim faced a home defeat on Sunday, falling 6-5 to the St. Louis Blues in a shootout (1-0).

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.46 goals per game but concede 3.62. Their power-play success rate is 18.1%.

Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor for the Ducks with 32 goals and 23 assists. Leo Carlsson follows closely with 12 goals and 16 assists. Troy Terry has 20 goals and 33 assists, while Alex Killorn contributed 17 goals and 18 assists.

Lukas Dostal holds a 12-22-3 record for the season in goals, with a 3.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings scored 3.12 goals and conceded 2.57 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.6%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 30 goals and 24 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 27 goals and 43 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 26 goals and 42 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 25-18-6 record in goal, with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks: Injury Report

The Los Angeles Kings are dealing with a series of injuries that have sidelined several key players.

Pheonix Copley is out for the season due to a knee injury. Alex Turcotte is out with an upper-body injury and Carl Grundstrom is out with a lower-body injury.

On the other hand, Anaheim Ducks are also dealing with their share of injury concerns. Brock McGinn is out with a back injury. Pavel Mintyukov and Mason McTavish are day-to-day due to lower body, respectively. Max Jones is out due to an upper-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 161 times. The LA Kings are 76-59-11-17 against the Ducks. In faceoffs, the Ducks have a 47.1% win rate, while the Kings have a 50.1% win rate. On penalty kills the Ducks have a 72.5% success rate, while the LA Kings are at 84.8%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

Los Angeles has won 30 of its 51 games as the odds favorite and three of its four games when playing with the odds shorter than -286, giving the team a 74.1% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Ducks have been listed as the underdog 69 times this season and have upset their opponents 21 times. Anaheim has gone 4-14 with odds of +226 or longer, giving it a 30.7% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: LA Kings 4 - 2 Ducks

Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: LA Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Kevin Fiala to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Anaheim Ducks Los Angeles Kings 0 votes View Discussion