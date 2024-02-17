Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

The Boston Bruins will strive to halt their three-game losing skid as they clash with the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden on Saturday at 12.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, ABC, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP and TVAS.

The Bruins suffered a 4-1 loss against the Seattle Kraken in their last home game on Feb. 15, while the Kings claimed a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils in their most recent outing on the same day.

Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Los Angeles Kings have averaged 3.10 goals and conceded 2.6 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 21.2%.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 17 goals and 28 assists, while Trevor Moore has contributed 21 goals and 15 assists. Quinton Byfield has provided 17 goals and 22 assists as well.

Moreover, David Rittich has a 7-2-3 record in goal, with a 2.12 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are averaging 3.3 goals per game throughout the season, with their defense giving up an average of 2.6 goals per game.

David Pastrnak is a key offensive force with 34 goals and 44 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 25 goals and 25 assists. Pavel Zacha has provided 22 assists.

Linus Ullmark, in goal, has recorded a season record of 16-6-2, maintaining a 2.67 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 162 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Kings have an overall record of 51-98-13 (35.5%) against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a 50.6% win rate, while the Bruins have 49.2%.

The Kings boast an 87% success rate on penalty kills, while the Bruins are 81.5%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

This season, Boston has dominated as the favorite, winning 28 out of 48 games. When the odds are below -150 in 32 games, the Bruins have clinched victory 21 times, boasting a 60.0% chance of winning their upcoming game.

On the flip side, the Kings have been labeled as the underdog 14 times, managing to surprise their opponents seven times. Although Los Angeles has only faced odds of +127 or higher once this season, they emerged victorious, carrying a 44.1% chance of winning in their next matchup.

Prediction: Bruins 3-2 Kings

Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Trevor Moore to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Kings to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Boston Bruins Los Angeles Kings 0 votes