Los Angeles Kings vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 13, 2024

The 22-25-4 Buffalo Sabres strive to halt their three-game home losing streak against the 24-15-10 Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center on Feb 13, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSW.

The LA Kings come into the game with momentum after a convincing 4-0 home victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 10, while Buffalo looks to bounce back from a 3-1 home loss to the St. Louis Blues in their last outing on the same day.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game preview

The Los Angeles Kings have averaged 3.16 goals and conceded 2.59 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 21.5%.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 17 goals and 27 assists, while Trevor Moore has contributed 21 goals and 15 assists and Quinton Byfield provided 22 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 14-13-5 record in goal, with a 2.59 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Sabres have scored a total of 148 goals this season, averaging 2.9 per game. Defensively, they have allowed 159 goals, averaging 3.1 per game.

Casey Mittelstadt is the leading contributor with 12 goals and 31 assists, while Rasmus Dahlin has contributed 13 goals and 26 assists. Meanwhile, Alex Tuch has put up 14 goals and 20 assists.

Ukko-Pekka-Luukkonen boasts a record of 12-13-2 in goal, allowing 68 goals with 677 saves, maintaining a 2.60 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These teams have faced off 132 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Kings have an overall record of 49-64-18-1 (43.9%) against the Sabres.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a 50.3% win rate, while the Sabres have 46.6%.

The Kings boast a solid 87.7% success rate on penalty kills, while the Sabres have a 79.6% success rate.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Odds and prediction

Los Angeles has proven its strength as the favorite this season, securing victory in 18 out of 35 such matchups. Notably, in 25 games with odds shorter than -145, the Kings have emerged triumphant 13 times, presenting a solid 59.2% chance of winning this game.

On the other side, the Sabres have embraced their underdog status, clinching 10 upset victories in 30 such matchups this season. When listed as underdogs with odds at +122 or longer, Buffalo has managed a 9-13 record, resulting in a 45.0% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Kings 4-2 Sabres.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: LA Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Casey Mittelstadt to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Adrain Kempe to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Sabres to beat the spread: No.

