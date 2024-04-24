Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 2 | Apr. 24, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers, leading the series 1-0, host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs West first round at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The game will be broadcast at 10 p.m. ET on TBS, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS and BSW.

The Oilers have a strong track record, winning eight out of the last 10 games against the Kings. Both teams are known for their strong offense and deep strategies.

The Kings, having suffered a 7-4 loss in the first game, will be determined to turn things around and secure a win on the road. Meanwhile, the Oilers will look to capitalize on the Kings' defensive weaknesses and extend their lead in the series to 2-0.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

With a 19-8-0 record against the Pacific Division and a 49-27-6 overall record, the Edmonton Oilers are seeking another home victoy to go up 2-0. They are averaging seven goals per game and have a 75% success on power plays.

The team's performance is being led by Zach Hyman with three goals. Connor McDavid with five assists, while Evander Kane has six shots on goal.

Zach Hyman scored his first playoff hat-trick against Los Angeles, his sixth overall. All of his hat-tricks have been scored as an Oiler, with five of them coming from the 2023-24 season and playoffs.

The Oilers are conceding an average of four goals per game but have neutralized all of their opponent's power plays. In the net, Stuart Skinner has allowed four goals from 37 shots.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings, who have a 44-27-11 overall record and a 15-8-4 record against the Pacific Division, are hoping to win on the road before heading back for Game 3 on Friday.

They are scoring an average of four goals per game but have not yet scored on any of their power plays. Pierre-Luc Dubois, with one goal, Adrian Kempe, with one assist, and Alex Laferriere, with five shots on goal, are leading the Kings.

Defensively, they are allowing seven goals per game and have a 25% success rate in killing their opponent's power plays. In goal, Cam Talbot has conceded six goals from 44 shots.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Injury report

Pheonix Copley of the LA Kings is out of action due to a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, there are no players listed as injured on their injury list.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Edmonton Oilers boast an all time playoff record of 33-17-0-0 against the Kings.

In this playoff series, the Oilers have a higher faceoff win rate of 55.6%, compared to the Kings' 44.4%. The Oilers have been more effective in killing penalties, with a success rate of 100%, while the Kings have a success rate of 25.0%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

Edmonton has won 47 of 74 games as the odds favorite and 20 of 25 games with odds less than -209. It means they have a 67.6% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Kings have been the underdogs 25 times, managing 11 upsets. Los Angeles hasn't faced odds of +181 or longer this season and holds a 35.6% probability of winning this contest.

Prediction: Oilers 6-5 LA Kings

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Zach Hyman to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score first: Yes

Tip 5: LA Kings to beat the spread: Yes