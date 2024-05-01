Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 5 | May 1st, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings are set to face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs West First Round at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The match will be aired on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBC, TVAS, SN, SN1, ESPN, and BSW.

The Kings had a balanced start with a split in the first two games but lost momentum in the following home games. The Oilers seized both road games and are now leading the series 3-1.

The Kings are hoping to revive their season, while the Oilers are on the verge of advancing to the Second Round. Game Five is set to be a thrilling one.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers claimed victory in game four with a 1-0 win, pushing the Kings towards elimination with a 3-1 series lead as they head back to Edmonton.

The Oilers have dominated this series, with their offense stepping up to score 18 goals in four games, averaging 4.50 goals per game. Their defense has been solid too, with an average of 2.50 goals per game. Their power play has been successful 53.3% of the time.

Despite the Oilers being outshot 33-13, the only goal in the last game came from Evan Bouchards' second-period power play.

Stuart Skinner was the winning goalie for the Oilers, stopping all 33 shots. He is 3-1-0, with a GAA of 2.48 and a save percentage of .919, allowing 10 goals from 124 shots faced, including one shutout.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings, trailing 3-1 in the series, are facing potential elimination in this away game.

They managed to win the second game of the series in Edmonton, bringing the series back to LA with a 1-1 tie, but they were outscored 7-1 in the third and fourth home games.

The Kings have been scoring an average of 2.50 goals per game and conceding 4.50 goals per game, with a power play success rate of 0% and a penalty kill rate of 46.7%.

Quinton Byfield and Andrian Kempe have been the leading players for the Kings, each contributing four points in the series. Cam Talbot, with a record of 1-2-0 in goal, a GAA of 5.30, and a save percentage of .861, has let in 16 goals from 115 shots.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Injury report

Phoenix Copley from the LA Kings is sidelined due to a lower-body injury. Conversely, it's unclear whether Evander Kane of the Oilers will participate, as the reasons are yet to be revealed.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The LA Kings have an all-time playoff record of 18-35-0-0 when facing the Oilers.

In penalty kills, the Oilers have achieved a perfect success rate of 100%, whereas the Kings have a success rate of 46.7%.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a success rate of 47.1%, while the Oilers lead with a 52.9% success rate.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

When favored by the odds, Edmonton has won 49 of its 77 games and 22 of its 30 games when the odds were under - 192.

On the other hand, the Kings have been the underdogs in 28 games, managing to win 12 of them. Interestingly, Los Angeles has not played a single game this season with odds of +160 or longer.

Prediction: Oilers 5 - 4 LA Kings

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Zach Hyman to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Fiala to score first: Yes

Tip 5: LA Kings to beat the spread: Yes

Hot Betting Tip: The Oilers will win in regulation time, with Zach Hyman (Oilers) scoring a goal and Kevin Fiala (Kings) has achieved over 2.5 shots on goal in the last five games, making him odd favorites.