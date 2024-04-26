"This is adversity" - NHL expert addresses concerns around Stuart Skinner's performance in goal for Edmonton Oilers vs LA Kings

The Edmonton Oilers are tied 1-1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the LA Kings, and goaltender Stuart Skinner’s performances have been a major cause for concern. The netminder has let in nine goals in two games.

During the TSN show “SC with Jay Onrait,” NHL analyst Ryan Rishuag addressed Skinner's performances in response to host Jay Onrait's question. Onrait mentioned Skinner's record between the pipes in the first two matchups and asked if that should raise any concern about the goalie’s form.

“Yeah, I think the way that he's played, for sure. I think there would be some concern there,” Rishaug said.

He then pointed out that while Skinner hadn't kept it as tight as he would have liked, there were mitigating factors in some of the goals against him, including unfavorable bounces in Game 1 and some "crazy" hand-back coordination play in Game 2.

Rishuag also noted that Skinner made some important saves, but the team's defense didn't always help him out. The NHL analyst said that Skinner has experience dealing with playoff pressure, referencing lessons learned from the previous year's playoffs.

“Is he [Stuart Skinner] different this year than he was last year?,” Rishaug said. “I think part of that story will be written in Game 3. This is adversity. Hasn't gone great. Let's see what lessons he carries forward and if he can adjust.”

Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 37 shots against the Kings in Game 1 on Monday, and five goals on 26 shots in Game 2. The Oilers goalie has recorded a GAA of 4.42 and a save percentage of .857 in the first round of the 2023-24 playoffs.

HC Kris Knoblauch gives vote of confidence to Stuart Skinner

Despite Skinner’s underwhelming display in the first two games of the playoffs, Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch has voiced his utmost faith in the goaltender.

Ahead of Friday night's Game 3, Knoblauch lauded his goalie’s gameplay and mentioned that he had not considered pulling Skinner in the previous game when approached with the question.

“I’ve seen him take ownership and accountability and come out really solid and play superbly. I have no doubt he can do that,” Knoblauch said.

Stuart Skinner will now be looking to up his game on Friday at Crypto Arena and do justice to the amount of faith Kris Knoblauch has put in him.