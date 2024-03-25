Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 25th 2024

The 45-18-8 Vancouver Canucks are first in the Western Conference. They host the seventh-placed, 37-22-11 Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, TVAS-D and BSW.

Vancouver won 4-2 at home against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, March 23, while Los Angeles won its last home game 4-3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the same day.

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The Canucks average 3.51 goals per game while allowing 2.63 goals. Their power-play success rate is 22.2%.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 36 goals and 31 assists, while J.T. Miller has contributed 34 goals and 56 assists. Nils Hoglander has 22 goals and 11 assists. Elias Pettersson contributed 33 goals and 51 assists, while Quinn Hughes had an impressive 67 assists.

Expand Tweet

Filip Hronek and Conor Garland have combined for 61 assists. Furthermore, Thatcher Demko has a 34-13-2 record in goal, with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings scored 3.11 goals and conceded 2.54 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.3%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 26 goals and 23 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 23 goals and 39 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 23 goals and 39 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 22-16-6 record in goal, with a 2.43 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 266 times.

The LA Kings are 115-110-32-9 against the Canucks.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 51.7% win rate, while the LA Kings have a 50.2% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Canucks have a 79.5% success rate, while the LA Kings are at 85.6%.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Odds and prediction

This season, Vancouver has gone 30-16 as the betting favorite and won 23 of 35 games when odds list the team shorter than -129, giving them a 56.3% chance to win tonight.

Conversely, the LA Kings have been listed as the underdog 21 times this season and have upset their opponents 10 times. The Kings have gone 6-6 with odds of +108 or longer, giving them a 48.1% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: LA Kings 3 - 2 Canucks

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: LA Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Canucks to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Vancouver Canucks Los Angeles Kings 0 votes View Discussion