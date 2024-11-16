Malkin, Karlsson silenced, Jarry lit up and more: 3 reasons why Pittsburgh Penguins lost 6-2 to Columbus Blue Jackets

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered their third loss in a row, a 6-2 thumping at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday night.

Zach Aston-Resse, Zach Werenski, Mathieu Olivier, Dmitri Voronkov, Damon Severson and Cole Silinger (EN) scored for Columbus. Meanwhile, Anthony Beauvillier and Michael Bunting scored for Pittsburgh.

The loss drops the Pens to 6-10-3, leaving the team one point ahead of the Blue Jackets for last place in the Metro Division.

Here's a closer look at three reasons why Pittsburgh lost to Columbus on Friday night.

3 reasons why Pittsburgh Penguins lost 6-2 to Columbus Blue Jackets

#3. The Pens couldn’t sustain the effort

The Blue Jackets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on the goals by Aston-Reese and Werenski. Then, the Pens pressured and scored at 11:51 to make the game 2-1.

The game remained 2-1 until Bunting converted on a power play opportunity, tying the game at two. However, the Pens couldn’t sustain the effort. Olivier gave the Blue Jackets the lead once again, scoring his fifth of the year at 16:21.

From there, it was all Columbus. The Jackets scored three times in the third period to ice the game.

#2. Jarry lit up

Tristan Jarry was back in goal for the Penguins as Alex Nedeljkovic got the night off. However, the Jackets lit up Jarry for five goals on 39 shots. It’s worth pointing out that Jarry made 34 saves on the night. Moreover, the Blue Jackets outshot the Penguins 39-23.

Nevertheless, Jarry had some shaky moments, particularly in the first as the Jackets pulled out ahead 2-0. The Penguins stopped skating in the third period, and Jarry was left hung out to dry. Columbus dominated the third period, outshooting Pittsburgh 19-4 to capture the win.

#1. Malkin, Karlsson off the scoresheet

The Penguins’ biggest stars did not factor in the game. Sidney Crosby had one assist, while Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson did not register any points. While Malkin has 18 points in 18 games, his lack of consistent scoring has hurt the Penguins. He has been held scoreless in his last three matchups and has four points in his last six.

As for Karlsson, his 10 points in 18 games look good on paper. However, he’s got two points in his last six games. That trend must change quickly if the Penguins want to fight for a playoff spot in the Metro Division.

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the San Jose Sharks next at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, the second leg of back-to-back games.

