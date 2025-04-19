Maple Leafs 2025 NHL Playoff predictions: Key storylines, game-changers & burning questions for Toronto 

Is this finally the year for the Toronto Maple Leafs? It's the question everyone is asking as the Maple Leafs prepare to take on the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ad

The Battle of Ontario is back for the first time since 2004, and the anticipation is off the charts after 21 years of waiting for the rivalry to renew.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Toronto (108 points) won the Atlantic Division and enters the series as the favorites to beat Ottawa (97 points), who just snapped its seven-year playoff drought.

This could be the Maple Leafs' best and last opportunity to make a deep run with their core group of players. Another early exit will likely result in drastic changes this offseason, something fans don't want to have to think about anytime soon.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators: Key Storylines

The storylines are endless in the lead-up to Toronto versus Ottawa. But what trumps all of it is the fact that the Battle of Ontario is back. The Maple Leafs and Senators met four times in the playoffs over a five-year span from 1999 to 2004, but that was a long time ago, and some fans have never even seen the two rivals square off in the postseason. It should be an extremely intense, physical, and nasty series that will be must-watch TV.

Ad

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators: Game-Changers

Heading into any playoff matchup, there are always a few players who are capable of taking over the series and dragging their team to victory. That's no different in the upcoming Battle of Ontario.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, it's Auston Matthews and William Nylander. These two are supremely talented, and when at the top of their game, almost impossible to stop. They possess the skill and power needed to have success in the postseason. And after eight years of disappointments, it's about time they break through and put up big numbers in the process.

Ad

NHL: Auston Matthews - Source: Imagn

Brady Tkachuk is that guy for the Ottawa Senators. We saw at the 4 Nations Face-Off how physically dominant he can be. Assuming he's close enough to full health, there's nobody on the Maple Leafs who can match up with his size and strength. If Tkachuk is able to keep his cool and stay out of the penalty box, he can make all the difference in this series.

Ad

Maple Leafs vs. Senators: Burning Questions

Two burning questions must be answered in this series.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, can the big boys step up when it matters the most? Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander are all superstars and have the ability to take over a game, though they've yet to do that come playoff time.

And will Anthony Stolarz continue his strong play into the postseason? Stolarz had a tremendous regular season, but he has very little playoff experience. Linus Ullmark should be solid at the other end, so Toronto needs that same stability on their end.

Ad

Final Prediction:

This has the potential to be the best series of them all in the first round, and I expect it to be an absolute battle. The Senators' style translates well to playoff hockey, so don't count them out. I foresee a long series, and while the Maple Leafs have the high-end talent, I'll have to see them do it before I can believe it.

Prediction: Senators beat Maple Leafs 4-3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama