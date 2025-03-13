The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers in a highly-anticipated Atlantic Division showdown on Thursday. With an eye for the top spot in the divisional standings, the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game seems poised to deliver fireworks.

The Maple Leafs are fresh off a 4-3 shootout win over the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, while the Panthers had a six-game win streak snapped by the Boston Bruins in their most recent outing.

Heading into the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game, Florida leads the divisional standings with 83 points, while Toronto is just two points behind them in second.

As things stand, both teams and the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning would earn a place in the postseason.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Calle Jarnkrok - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann- Scott Laughton - Max Domi Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Steven Lorentz

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Jake McCabe - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Brandon Carlo Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Philippe Myers

Looking at the odds for the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game and upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

In the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game, bettors seem torn on who they think will win.

On FanDuel, Toronto has -105 odds to win, while Florida has -114 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, both teams have -110 odds.

Based on the latest lines, a $105 bet on the Maple Leafs could win $100 on FanDuel in addition to the original bet. Conversely, a $114 bet on the Panthers could win $100 in addition to the original bet.

Following the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game, Toronto will host the Ottawa Senators (Saturday), the Calgary Flames (Monday) and the Colorado Avalanche (Wednesday) before hitting the road for games against the Rangers and the Predators.

