Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for Game 1 against Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 5, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight. They'll begin their seven-game series with the Florida Panthers, a division rival and the defending champions, tonight at 8 p.m. ETD. The Leafs survived a comeback attempt in Round 1, needing six games to move on.
To open the series, the Leafs are in really good shape. They're as healthy as they've been all season, though they are still without defenseman Jani Hakanpaa. He played in just two games this year and won't be part of the playoffs.
As a result, they should have their normal lineup tonight against Florida. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of puck drop:
Forwards:
- LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner
- LW Pontus Holmberg - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
- LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Max Pacioretty
- LW Steven Lorentz - C Scott Laughton - RW Calle Jarnkrok
Defensive Pairs:
- Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
- Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit
Goalies:
- Anthony Stolarz
- Joseph Woll
Powerplay Lines:
- Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
- Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Penalty Kill Units:
- Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
- Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo
It took six games, but Toronto ousted the Ottawa Senators after a 4-2 win in Game 6. It took a 3-0 lead before letting the Senators get two games.
Odds for tonight's Maple Leafs game and a look at what's next
The Toronto Maple Leafs are underdogs tonight at home against the Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:
- The Panthers are -125 on the moneyline.
- The Maple Leafs are +105 to win outright.
- The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +205.
- Toronto is -260 to cover.
- The total is set at 5.5 goals.
- The over is -102, and the under is -120.
After tonight, there will be at least three games. Those are scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. If necessary, there will be three more games.
Games 5-7, which are only needed until some team has won four games, are scheduled for May 14, 16 and 18, with times to be determined.
