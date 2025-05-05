Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for Game 1 against Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 5, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight. They'll begin their seven-game series with the Florida Panthers, a division rival and the defending champions, tonight at 8 p.m. ETD. The Leafs survived a comeback attempt in Round 1, needing six games to move on.

Ad

To open the series, the Leafs are in really good shape. They're as healthy as they've been all season, though they are still without defenseman Jani Hakanpaa. He played in just two games this year and won't be part of the playoffs.

As a result, they should have their normal lineup tonight against Florida. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner LW Pontus Holmberg - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Max Pacioretty LW Steven Lorentz - C Scott Laughton - RW Calle Jarnkrok

Ad

Trending

Defensive Pairs:

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit

Goalies:

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay Lines:

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill Units:

Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

It took six games, but Toronto ousted the Ottawa Senators after a 4-2 win in Game 6. It took a 3-0 lead before letting the Senators get two games.

Ad

Odds for tonight's Maple Leafs game and a look at what's next

The Toronto Maple Leafs are underdogs tonight at home against the Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:

The Panthers are -125 on the moneyline.

The Maple Leafs are +105 to win outright.

The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +205.

Toronto is -260 to cover.

The total is set at 5.5 goals.

The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Ad

After tonight, there will be at least three games. Those are scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. If necessary, there will be three more games.

The Maple Leafs are underdogs (Imagn)

Games 5-7, which are only needed until some team has won four games, are scheduled for May 14, 16 and 18, with times to be determined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama