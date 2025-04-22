Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 2 against Ottawa Senators | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 22, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to go up 2-0 on the Ottawa Senators after a dominant 6-2 win in Game 1. After closing out the regular season with the best record in the Atlantic Division, Toronto entered the postseason as one of the favorites to make a deep run in the Eastern Conference.

In Game 1, Toronto was firing on all cylinders, with goals from Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly.

At the same time, netminder Anthony Stolarz posted a 93.9% save percentage, turning away 31 of a potential 33 shots as the team jumped out to an early 1-0 series lead at home.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill

Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the odds for tonight's Maple Leafs vs Senators game

Heading into Game 2 tonight in Toronto, the maple Leafs are sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks, which should come as no surprise given how Game 1 played out.

On DraftKings, Toronto is sitting as a -180 favorite, while Ottawa is a +150 underdog. Meanwhile over on FanDuel, Toronto is sitting as a -170 favorite, while Ottawa is a +140 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, a $170 bet on Toronto as the favorites could win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Ottawa as the underdogs could win $140 in addition to the original bet.

Unsurprisingly, Toronto has also jumped out as a heavy betting favorite to win the series. On FanDuel, the team is sitting as a -410 favorite, while Ottawa is a +315 underdog.

With a 1-0 lead, and momentum on its side, it will be interesting to see how far Toronto can ride this wave of momentum as it looks to win its first Stanley Cup since the 1966-67 season.

