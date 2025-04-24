Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for Game 3 against Ottawa Senators | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 24, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make a statement on the road when they face the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Thursday. The tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm E.T.

After a dominant 6-2 win in Game 1, and a heart-pounding overtime thriller in Game 2, coach Craig Berube's squad will attempt to keep the momentum going, as the series shifts to Ottawa for games three and four.

With a win tonight, the Leafs could put themselves in a position to close out the series on Tuesday in Game 4.

Heading into the game, the big question for Toronto is whether Auston Matthews will find the back of the net after back-to-back games without a goal despite putting nine shots on goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forward

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill

Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Senators

Although Toronto is heading into Game 3 on Thursday up 2-0 in this best-of-seven series, Ottawa is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, the Senators are sitting as a -126 favorite, while on the flip side, the Maple Leafs are sitting as slight +105 underdogs. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, we see a bit more separation between the two teams, with Ottawa sitting as a -130 favorite and Toronto as a +110 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $130 bet on Ottawa to win $100 in addition to winning back the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Maple Leafs as the underdogs could win $110 in addition to winning back the original bet.

Interestingly enough, despite Ottawa being a slight betting favorite for tonight's game, the Toronto is sitting as a pretty heavy underdog to win the series. Currently, FanDuel has Toronto as a -710 favorite, and the Sens as +490 underdogs.

With the Maple Leafs looking to go up 3-0 and Ottawa looking to defend home ice, Thursday's game seems poised to deliver fireworks.

