Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 4 against Ottawa Senators | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 26, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to close out their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Since picking up a dominant win in Game 1, the Maple Leafs have battled it out in back-to-back overtime thrillers, seizing a 3-0 lead.

With Game 4 set to take place in Ottawa, the Senators will have home ice advantage as they look to avoid a first-round elimination and sweep.

For Toronto, a win on Saturday would mark just its second trip to the semifinals since 2017. The team has been eliminated in the first round in seven of its last eight postseason appearances.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Max Pacioretty - Max Domi - Bobby McMann Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty kill

Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Odds for Maple Leafs vs Senators Game 4

Heading into Saturday's action, bettors are torn on who they think will win.

Toronto has been on an absolute tear this season, while Ottawa has home ice advantage and has forced overtime in two of the three previous games.

Throughout NHL history, only four teams have ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the postseason, and the Sens are aiming to be the fifth.

On FanDuel, Ottawa has -113 odds while Toronto is -106. On DraftKings, the Senators have -115 odds and the Leafs are -105.

It would take a $115 bet on Ottawa to win $100 on DraftKings, and a $105 bet on Toronto would net $100.

