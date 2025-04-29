  • home icon
Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 29, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 29, 2025 14:59 GMT
The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to close out their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators at home on Tuesday. After jumping out to an early 3-0 lead in the series thanks to a dominant win in Game 1 on April 20, and close wins in overtime thrillers in games two (April 22) and three (Thursday), Toronto was handed a 4-3 loss on Saturday in Ottawa.

With the series shifting back to their home ice for Game 5, the Maple Leafs are eager to punch their ticket to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With a win, Toronto would advance to the second round for just the second time in the last 20 years.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable to play

Forwards

  1. Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  2. Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander
  3. Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Max Pacioretty
  4. Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok
Defense

  1. Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
  2. Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
  3. Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit

Goalies

  • Anthony Stolarz
  • Joseph Woll*

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  2. Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty kill

  1. Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
  2. Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Maple Leafs' odds to win the Stanley Cup ahead of potential closeout game against Ottawa

Heading into Game 5 in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs will look to close out their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators, they are a top five favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

On FanDuel, Carolina is the betting favorite, with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, behind them in second place.

There's a considerable gap between second and third place, and another between third and fourth, putting some distance between third-place Dallas and fourth-place Toronto.

Here are the latest betting odds:

  1. Carolina Hurricanes: +420
  2. Florida Panthers: +470
  3. Dallas Stars: +700
  4. Toronto Maple Leafs: +950
  5. Vegas Golden Knights: +1000

While the Leafs are fourth, these odds are likely to change ahead of the start of the second round.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
