Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 1, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to close out their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators while on the road. Since jumping out to an early 3-0 lead in this best-of-seven series, the Maple Leafs have lost back-to-back games.

In Game 4, the team came up short in an overtime thriller, before getting shut out at home in Game 5. Heading into tonight's game, the team will be looking to close things out on the road and make it to the second round for the second time in ten years.

This season, the Maple Leafs have posted a 25-13-3 record on the road, while on the flip side, the Sens have posted a 27-11-3 record at home.

With Toronto looking to punch their ticket to the second round, and the Senators looking to force a Game 7 in Toronto, the stakes couldn't be higher for either team.

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Max Pacioretty Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill

Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Toronto Maple Leafs fall in the Stanley Cup betting odds after failing to close out first-round series in games four and five

Early in this series, the Maple Leafs were sitting as a top-five betting team on most major sportsbooks, given that they were up 3-0.

Since then, however, the team has fallen in the Stanley Cup betting odds as they've failed to close things out in games four and five.

On FanDuel, the Leafs have fallen to seventh place in the live betting odds, behind teams like the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals, who have both overtaken the Leafs.

The Florida Panthers are back atop FanDuel's betting odds, with the Carolina Hurricanes falling to second. Meanwhile, Edmonton, which made it all the way to the Stanley Cup last year, is third.

Below, you can see the latest betting odds for the Stanley Cup on FanDuel:

Florida Panthers: +390

Carolina Hurricanes: +470

Edmonton Oilers: +550

Dallas Stars: +800

Vegas Golden Knights: +900

Washington Capitals: +1000

Winnipeg Jets: +1000

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1200

Colorado Avalanche: +1200

LA Kings: +3400

Ottawa Senators: +6500

St. Louis Blues: +6500

Minnesota Wild: +9000

