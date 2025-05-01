  • home icon
Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 1, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 01, 2025 15:01 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines for tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to close out their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators while on the road. Since jumping out to an early 3-0 lead in this best-of-seven series, the Maple Leafs have lost back-to-back games.

In Game 4, the team came up short in an overtime thriller, before getting shut out at home in Game 5. Heading into tonight's game, the team will be looking to close things out on the road and make it to the second round for the second time in ten years.

This season, the Maple Leafs have posted a 25-13-3 record on the road, while on the flip side, the Sens have posted a 27-11-3 record at home.

With Toronto looking to punch their ticket to the second round, and the Senators looking to force a Game 7 in Toronto, the stakes couldn't be higher for either team.

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

  1. Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  2. Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander
  3. Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Max Pacioretty
  4. Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

  1. Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
  2. Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
  3. Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit
Goalies

  1. Anthony Stolarz
  2. Joseph Woll

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  2. Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill

  1. Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
  2. Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Toronto Maple Leafs fall in the Stanley Cup betting odds after failing to close out first-round series in games four and five

Early in this series, the Maple Leafs were sitting as a top-five betting team on most major sportsbooks, given that they were up 3-0.

Since then, however, the team has fallen in the Stanley Cup betting odds as they've failed to close things out in games four and five.

On FanDuel, the Leafs have fallen to seventh place in the live betting odds, behind teams like the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals, who have both overtaken the Leafs.

The Florida Panthers are back atop FanDuel's betting odds, with the Carolina Hurricanes falling to second. Meanwhile, Edmonton, which made it all the way to the Stanley Cup last year, is third.

Below, you can see the latest betting odds for the Stanley Cup on FanDuel:

  • Florida Panthers: +390
  • Carolina Hurricanes: +470
  • Edmonton Oilers: +550
  • Dallas Stars: +800
  • Vegas Golden Knights: +900
  • Washington Capitals: +1000
  • Winnipeg Jets: +1000
  • Toronto Maple Leafs: +1200
  • Colorado Avalanche: +1200
  • LA Kings: +3400
  • Ottawa Senators: +6500
  • St. Louis Blues: +6500
  • Minnesota Wild: +9000
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

