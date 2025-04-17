Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Detroit Red Wings | April 17, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight at 7:00 pm EDT. They will close out the regular season with a home bout against the Detroit Red Wings. Toronto enters play tonight at 51-26-4, leading their division on the regular season's final day. The Red Wings, already eliminated from postseason contention, are 39-35-7 with one game left.

Defenseman Jake McCabe and center David Kampf are day-to-day. Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa is still on injured reserve, and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is highly unlikely to play today.

The Leafs have nothing to gain from this game, so it's possible that all ailing players and some non-injured superstars sit this one out to preserve health for the playoffs. With that in mind, here's the projected lineup. Keep in mind that it can change before the puck drops:

Forwards:

LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner LW Pontus Holmberg - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Nick Robertson LW Steven Lorentz - C Scott Laughton - RW Calle Jarnkrok

Defensive Pairs:

LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo

LD Simon Benoit - RD Chris Tanev

LD Dakota Mermis - RD Philippe Myers

Goalies:

Joseph Woll Anthony Stolarz

Power Play Lines:

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews

Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill Units:

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev

Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo

The Leafs are at home to close out the regular season. They are on a four-game winning streak, most recently beating the Buffalo Sabres 4-0.

Odds for tonight's Maple Leafs matchup and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs are favored to win the final game against the Detroit Red Wings, per Odds Shark:

The Leafs are -227 to win on the moneyline.

The Red Wings are +178 to win outright.

The puck line is Toronto -1, which is +162.

The Wings are -154 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +155, and the under is -222.

The Maple Leafs' regular season ends tonight at 7:00 pm EDT, but their season does not end there. They're headed to the playoffs as the Atlantic Division's number one seed.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are favored (Imagn)

They are in line to face the Ottawa Senators for their first-round matchup as the top seed in that quadrant of their division. They'll move on to face one of their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning or Florida Panthers, if they win the series.

