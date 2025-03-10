Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against the Utah Hockey Club | March 10, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will continue their push for a division title tonight at 10 p.m. EDT. They'll take on the Utah Hockey Club. Toronto is 38-22-3 and in second in its division. Utah is 28-25-10 and fighting for a wild card spot. It is four points back of the last wild card spot in the West.

Three players are hurt for the Leafs right now, and they're all on Injured Reserve. Left wing Max Pacioretty was recently placed on long-term IR, so he won't be back for a while. Defensemen Jani Hakanpaa and Chris Tanev are both on normal IR and are out tonight.

With those accounted for, here's what the Leafs' lineup tonight in Utah should be. Remember that it can change ahead of puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner LW Pontus Holmberg - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander LW Max Domi - C Scott Laughton - RW Bobby McMann LW Steven Lorentz - C David Kampf - RW Calle Jarnkrok

Defensive Pairs:

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Jake McCabe - Simon Benoit Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Philippe Myers

Goaltenders:

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Powerplay Lines:

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill Units:

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Brandon Carlo Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Philippe Myers

Toronto is on the road for its third consecutive game. it is fresh off a 7-4 loss at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Odds for tonight's Maple Leafs contest and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs are favored to beat the Utah Hockey Club despite being away from home tonight. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:

Toronto is -152 to win outright.

Utah is +121 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Toronto -1.5, which is +223.

The Hockey Club is -268 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -125, and the under is +105.

After tonight, Toronto's road trip ends and it returns home for four games. First up are the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. Then, it'll face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday 15 at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Maple Leafs are favored (Imagn)

After those two, the Maple Leafs will see the Calgary Flames (March 17 at 7:30 p.m. EDT) and Colorado Avalanche (March 19 at 7 p.m. EDT).

