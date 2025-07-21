Maple Leafs prospects: Ranking Toronto's top 3 young guns who could have a breakout season in 2025/26

The Toronto Maple Leafs have one of the worst prospect pools in the NHL due to the fact that they have traded away some key players and picks to be competitive.

In the 2025-26 NHL season, the Maple Leafs likely won't have many rookies play in games, but here are three young guns who could have a breakout season. Toronto's top defensive prospect, and second-ranked prospect, Ben Danford, will be excluded from the list as he'll be back in the OHL and won't be factoring into the NHL.

Maple Leafs top 3 young guns who could have a breakout season

#1, Easton Cowan, RW

Easton Cowan is Toronto's top prospect and has a legit chance at making the Maple Leafs' roster this season.

Cowan can be a top-six scoring forward in the NHL, and the Maple Leafs have a need for another top-six forward, and Cowan can be that, if he has a good training camp.

Cowan nearly made the Leafs two years ago, and last year at training camp, he dealt with injuries that hindered his play. If Cowan is healthy, he could be a top-six forward for Toronto and be a major surprise this season.

#2, Dennis Hildeby, G

The Maple Leafs do have a good goalie tandem in Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll, but both have been injury-prone throughout their career.

With that, Toronto will likely rely on a third goalie, and this season, Dennis Hildeby is the third goalie. Hildeby should get playing time in the NHL, and if he has success, it could lead to the Maple Leafs trading one of Woll or Stolarz for an asset, and he can assert himself as the backup.

#3, William Villeneuve, D

William Villeneuve is likely the first defenseman to get called up, as the 23-year-old is knocking on the door of making his NHL debut.

Villeneuve was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and has spent the last three years in the AHL. He recorded 4 goals and 36 assists for 40 points in 55 games and should take a step forward and play in NHL games next season.

