Maple Leafs vs Senators: H2H, playoff history and more key details to know about 'Battle of Ontario'

The Battle of Ontario is back. For the first time since 2004, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will square off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As the winners of the Atlantic Division, Toronto (106 points) will have home ice advantage against Ottawa (95 points), the top wildcard in the East.

In what may come as a surprise to some, Ottawa swept the season series in 2024-25, holding Toronto to just three goals in those three games.

While the Maple Leafs will be the favorites, this should be an extremely hard-fought series that has the potential to go the distance.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators: H2H record

The Leafs are 84-78-3-6 all-time against the Sens.

The Maple Leafs have a 47-34-2-4 all-time record at home against the Senators.

Ottawa won all three games during the 2024-25 regular season series.

Toronto averages 2.93 goals per game against Ottawa.

The Senators average 3.03 goals per game against the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators: Playoff history

The Maple Leafs and Senators have previously met four times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Those four matchups came within a five-year span from 1999 to 2004, where the Leafs had the Sens' number, winning all four series. They were particularly successful on home ice, going 10-3, while going 6-5 on the road in Ottawa, for an overall 16-8 record in postseason play.

Senators fans will likely have these bad memories in mind heading into the fifth playoff edition of the Battle of Ontario. However, we all know the demons the Maple Leafs face come postseason time. The pressure is on.

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators

Maple Leafs vs. Senators: More key details

Both teams are dealing with some key injury concerns heading into the playoffs.

David Kampf (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper body), and Jake McCabe (upper body) have all been sidelined from recent games, though there appears to be optimism they will be good to go for game one.

For Ottawa, the lone injury absence has been captain Brady Tkachuk (upper body). The star winger could return for the Senators' season finale on Thursday night, which is a positive sign for his postseason status.

When it's all said and done, this series will come down to the Toronto Maple Leafs' star players. Specifically, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. They are the three best players from either team and must perform up to that level for the Maple Leafs to advance. Each team has solid depth and strong goaltending, which leaves it up to Toronto's elite talent to push them over the edge.

