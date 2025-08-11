Mason McTavish trade destinations: 3 ideal landing spots for in-demand Ducks star amid contract standoff

Mason McTavish remains unsigned as the RFA forward, and the Anaheim Ducks are in a contract standoff.

With McTavish remaining unsigned, his name has come up in trade talks as the Ducks could move him. If he gets traded, it would be an insane haul, but here are three potential landing spots for him.

3 landing spots for Mason McTavish

#1, Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings need to add more top-line talent, and Mason McTavish makes a lot of sense for them.

Detroit needs a top-line forward, and McTavish would fit that bill, and his age would fit in with the Red Wings' core. He would be a key part of the team for years to come.

Detroit also has plenty of prospects and draft picks to make a trade for McTavish work.

#2, Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have been aggressive this offseason, as Montreal was the youngest team to make the playoffs last season.

With that, the Canadiens are looking to build off that and could acquire McTavish, who can be their second-line center.

Second-line center is a major need, especially with Kirby Dach's health status up in the air.

"Five months after his most recent knee surgery and about forty days before the start of training camp, Kirby Dach is still not recovered and ready to play,” Maxime Truman wrote.

"Let’s just say that the chances of Dach starting the season at the same time as everyone else is two months are still pretty slim, which is enough to worry those hoping to see the Canadiens make the playoffs in 2026," Truman added.

McTavish's age fits in perfectly with the Canadiens' young core, and he could be a key part of their team for years to come.

#3, Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are always looking to add more talent to their roster, and Mason McTavish would make sense.

Carolina has been linked to McTavish, and the Hurricanes have some young players, prospects, and draft picks to make a trade happen.

McTavish would add some much-needed offense to the lineup. He recorded 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points in 76 games.

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

