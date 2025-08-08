NHL Rumors: Analyst floats mock trade proposal for Mason McTavish involving Canadiens and $2.125B franchise

On Thursday, NHL analyst Jimmy Murphy talked about a possible trade involving Mason McTavish. The rookie forward has finished his rookie NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks and is now a restricted free agent. There's no sign that both parties are near signing a new deal. Meanwhile, other teams are keeping an eye on the situation.

Murphy spoke on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro about the ongoing situation. He said the Ducks might use McTavish to get a player they need, which could be a right-handed defenseman.

"This is not so much a question of even trading McTavish," Murphy said.[22:45 onwards]. "It's a question of being able to use a player at a position you're relatively deep in, to go out and maybe acquire a player that's in another position that you're not so deep in. So clearly, we've identified they need a right-handed defense."

The proposed trade could involve the Detroit Red Wings (worth $2.125 billion per Forbes) and the Montreal Canadiens.

Murphy suggested the Ducks could trade McTavish for Axel Sandin-Pellikka from the Red Wings. Sandin-Pellikka is a 20-year-old defenseman from Sweden who was drafted 17th in 2023. Last season, he scored 12 goals and had 17 assists in 46 SHL games.

"If they make a deal with the Detroit Red Wings, we believe that Sandin Pellikka is going to be in the deal," Murphy said.

If Montreal joins the deal, they may ask for David Reinbacher, a 20-year-old defenseman from Austria. He was picked fifth by the Canadiens in 2023. Last season, he played 10 games in the AHL for the Laval Rocket. He scored two goals and had three assists during that time.

"If there's a deal to be had by the Montreal Canadiens at that point, you'd have to think the guy they're going to ask for is going to be a David Reinbacher," Murphy said.

This trade idea links three teams with strong prospects.

Mason McTavish and the Ducks' differences on extension

Mason McTavish has improved steadily in his three NHL seasons. He scored 22 goals and 30 assists last season. His ice time, along with a reliable presence in the lineup, has also increased each year. However, the Ducks and McTavish's camp are not in consonance on the contract term and numbers.

"By all accounts, from what I've been told, Pat Verbeek wants a bridge deal, a two- to three-year deal," Murphy said. "McTavish wants a longer deal. He wants more AAV than they're offering."

So, a trade for Mason McTavish is more likely as the training camp gets near.

