  NHL insider hints at standoff between Mason McTavish and Ducks GM Pat Verbeek amid brewing trade drama

NHL insider hints at standoff between Mason McTavish and Ducks GM Pat Verbeek amid brewing trade drama

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:34 GMT
New York Rangers v Anaheim Ducks - Source: Getty
NHL insider discussed Mason McTavish's contract standoff with Anaheim Ducks (Source: Getty)

Anaheim Ducks are facing a contract standoff with forward Mason McTavish. The Ducks forward has finished his rookie contract and is a restricted free agent. Now, he needs a new contract to be eligible to play in the 2025-26 season.

Seeing this standoff, NHL insider Anthony Di Marco said teams would be interested in acquiring McTavish if the extension talks fail. NHL analyst Jimmy Murphy spoke about the situation on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro. He said the Ducks do not want to trade McTavish but could reach a pressure point by training camp.

"I don't think by any means they want to trade," Murphy said. "But I think they're approaching a pressure point, which would be training camp, where they are starting to kind of open their eyes a bit to what options are out there. So to speak."
also-read-trending Trending

Murphy said McTavish is not being shopped, but the Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek might be listening to calls. An NHL executive told him that the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes have shown interest. These teams want to be ready if the Ducks decide to move him.

"I think that Canadians right now are just in that sort of category," Murphy said. "And I think that Hurricanes are there too, (that) if you get to the point where you decide maybe this isn't going to work."
The main issue is the contract. Verbeek wants a two- or three-year bridge deal. Meanwhile, McTavish wants a longer deal with more money per season.

"He [McTavish] wants more AAV than they're offering," Murphy said. "So I think if they get to that point, the Canadians want their name. They want to make sure they're there."
Mason McTavish has improved, but Ducks missed the playoffs for another year

Mason McTavish had his best season in 2024-25, scoring 22 goals and 30 assists in 76 games. His ice time rose to 16:52 per game. He scored six goals and added six assists on the power play. He continues to grow as a reliable forward for the Ducks.

Despite his best efforts, the Ducks missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season. They finished 35-37-10 and had the last-ranked power play and 29th-ranked penalty kill. They also struggled to score, averaging 2.65 goals per game.

Teams are watching to see if the Ducks and Mason McTavish can make a deal. If not, trade talks could heat up before the season starts in October.

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Edited by Krutik Jain
