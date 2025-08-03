  • home icon
  NHL analyst links Canadiens to Ducks RFA Mason McTavish amid concerns around center depth

NHL analyst links Canadiens to Ducks RFA Mason McTavish amid concerns around center depth

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:08 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Mason McTavish situation with Anaheim Ducks draws rumors about potential move to Montreal (Source: Imagn)

Montreal Canadiens fans are watching Mason McTavish’s situation with interest. McTavish is a restricted free agent after finishing his three-year contract, and the Ducks have not yet signed him to a new deal.

NHL insider Anthony Di Marco shared his thoughts in his Friday column for DailyFaceoff. He said the Canadiens could be a team to watch if McTavish becomes available.

"I am very curious... what happens with Mason McTavish (and) the Anaheim Ducks," Di Marco wrote.

The Ducks traded Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers in late June. That move has raised questions about Anaheim’s plans at center.

McTavish, who was the third pick by Anaheim in 2021, had his best season in 2024-25 with 22 goals and 30 assists. The 22-year-old also scored six power-play goals and logged almost 17 minutes per game.

Montreal needs more help at center behind captain Nick Suzuki. Players like Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook have potential but remain unproven in the long term. Di Marco believes Montreal will watch McTavish’s status closely.

"If... McTavish (is) being moved, you can be sure that there will be no shortage of teams waiting in line to ... (for) his services," Di Marco wrote.
"The first one... Montreal Canadiens, ...the Canadiens are a club that I’d reckon would be keeping close tabs on (Mason) McTavish’s availability."

No trade talks are currently underway, but developments could occur in the coming weeks or months.

Frankie Corrado talked about Ducks GM's approach on Mason McTavish

Earlier in late July, NHL analyst Frankie Corrado said Pat Verbeek often takes a firm stance in contract talks. He has done this before with players like Troy Terry and Jamie Drysdale.

Corrado thinks the same may happen with Mason McTavish. The Ducks might have given him one offer and expect him to accept it.

"We're building something here. Here's the number to fit in, and if you don't like it, don't play, or we'll figure something out." Corrado said on TSN 1200 podcast. "But Mason McTavish is a very good player, obviously."
Corrado believes McTavish has been loyal during hard times. Now, the Ducks want to keep him, but on their terms.

McTavish's career totals stand at 140 points in 229 games. He has been improving every year in the NHL and is an important part of Anaheim’s rebuild.

Edited by Brad Taningco
