NHL analyst makes feelings known about negotiations between Mason McTavish and rejuvenated Anaheim Ducks

NHL analyst Frankie Corrado didn’t hold back when weighing in on the contract talks between Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks.

Now a restricted free agent, McTavish’s three-year, $2.68 million entry-level deal with the Ducks expired after last season. Corrado shared his thoughts on the ongoing negotiations during an appearance on the TSN 1200 podcast earlier this week.

Corrado noted that Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has shown a willingness to take a hardline approach in contract negotiations with RFAs. He pointed to the cases of Troy Terry and Jamie Drysdale, where Verbeek didn't budge from the team's offer.

Corrado believes the Ducks are in an "interesting situation" as they look to build on their progress and turn the corner as a team. With a new coach, Joel Quenneville, who has won the Stanley Cup three times, a strong goalie, John Gibson, and an influx of young skill, the Ducks are positioning themselves as a team on the rise.

In that context, Corrado suggests the Ducks are likely taking a firm stance in their negotiations with McTavish, telling him:

"We're building something here. Here's the number to fit in, and if you don't like it, don't play, or we'll figure something out. (18:47 onwards)

“But Mason McTavish is a very good player, obviously, and has had to play through some pretty trying times there in Anaheim where they haven't been a good team, and now they're trying to turn the corner.”

However, Corrado believes the Ducks' track record in RFA negotiations indicates they may be willing to stick to their number, even if it's not McTavish's preferred deal.

McTavish got 22 goals and 52 points in 76 games last season.

Vancouver Canucks show interest in Mason McTavish

According to Patrick Johnston of The Province, the Vancouver Canucks are interested in RFA forward Mason McTavish. However, he noted that the team may not have the trade assets needed to make a deal happen.

"Of course adding McTavish, the third-overall pick in the 2021 draft, will be very hard: he's a highly-regarded player with huge upside and will cost a big price in trade, perhaps more than the Canucks can afford," Johnston said.

Johnston noted that McTavish would be a great fit for Vancouver. But with the Ducks likely seeking high picks or top prospects in return, the price may be too high given Vancouver’s cap and roster situation.

