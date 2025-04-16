Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner achieve major personal records in division-clinching win

Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner hit historic milestones on Monday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Ad

With the score 1-0 late in the third period, Mitch Marner scored his 27th goal of the season. Most importantly, it was Marner’s 100th point of the season.

Here’s a look at the milestone point:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Marner took a no-look pass from Matthews to bury this 100th point of the season. The Leafs winger joined Darryl Sittler, Doug Gilmour, and Matthews as the only other Leafs players to reach the century mark in a season.

Moments later, Matthews scored an empty-netter to ice the win for the Leafs. The goal was Matthews’ 400th career tally.

Here’s a look at the historic goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matthews picked up a loose puck in the Sabres’ zone, popping the puck into the open net. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain is now 20 goals behind Mats Sundin for the all-time franchise lead in goals.

Sundin registered 420 goals in 981 for the Leafs. Meanwhile, Matthews has scored 400 in 628 games, putting him on pace to eclipse Sundin at some point next season.

Matthews, Marner continue to climb all-time Toronto Maple Leafs points list

William Nylander is on track to reach 1,000 points in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey - Source: Imagn

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner continue to climb the Toronto Maple Leafs’ all-time points list. As it stands, the Leafs dynamic duo ranks fifth and sixth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

Ad

Marner is fifth with 739 points in 656 games. He’s 29 points behind franchise legend Borje Salming for fourth place on the team’s scoring list.

Matthews is right behind in sixth place with 726 points in 628 games. Like Marner, Matthews should catch Salming next season, moving the duo into fourth and fifth place all-time.

Occupying the top three spots are Mats Sundin, Darryl Sittler, and Dave Keon. Sundin tops the list with 987 career points in a Leafs sweater, with Sittler second at 916 points. Keon is third with 858 points.

Ad

At their current pace, Marner and Matthews should become the first Leafs players to reach 1,000 career points with the club. Matthews is certainly on pace for that mark. However, Marner is still in doubt as he will become a free agent this summer.

Until Marner re-signs with the Leafs, there will be no certainty as to his final career numbers with the blue and white.

It’s also worth mentioning that William Nylander ranks ninth on the team’s all-time scoring list. Nylander has 612 points in 684 games. That situation also puts him on track to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in a Leafs’ jersey.

Ultimately, this generation of Toronto Maple Leafs players could produce three 1,000-point scorers, making it the most fruitful one in team history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama