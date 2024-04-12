Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 12th, 2024

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

The Minnesota Wild have been eliminated from playoff contention and are in 10th place with a record of 37-32-9 in the Western Conference. Minnesota is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche after beating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0.

The Wild have been led by Kirill Kaprizov who has 90 points, Matt Boldy has 63 points, Joel Eriksson Ek has 62 points, Mats Zuccarello has 62 points, and Brock Faber has 43 points.

The Vegas Golden Knights are 42-28-8 and holding onto the final playoff spot in the West. Vegas is three points up on the Blues with four games to go in the season. The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers which was Vegas' third straight defeat.

Vegas has been led by Jonathan Marchessault who has 67 points, Jack Eichel has 63 points, William Karlsson has 56 points, Mark Stone has 53 points, and Chandler Stephenson has 47 points.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 1-1 against Minnesota this season, with the road team winning both games.

The Golden Knights are 24-11-2 at home with a +26 goal differential.

Minnesota is allowing 3.15 goals per game which ranks 19th.

Vegas is averaging 3.18 goals per game which ranks 14th.

The Wild are averaging 3.00 goals per game which ranks 21st.

The Vegas Golden Knights are allowing 2.99 goals per game which ranks 12th.

Minnesota is 17-17-4 on the road with a -6 goal differential.

Wild vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

The Minnesota Wild are +142 underdogs while the Vegas Golden Knights are -170 favorites. The over/under is set at six goals, with the under juiced to -122.

Vegas plays well at home and is fighting for a playoff spot, so expect the Golden Knights to come out strong here. Minnesota no longer has anything to play for, but the Wild will look to spoiler here.

The Vegas Golden Knights have struggled as of late, but return home which should give them a much-needed boost here. Vegas plays well at home and will get a much-needed win to get one step closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Prediction: Vegas 3-1 Minnesota

Wild vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win -170.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -122.

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault over 0.5 points -150.

Tip 4: Tomas Hertl over 2.5 shots on goal +150.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vegas Minnesota 0 votes View Discussion