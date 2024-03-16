Montreal Canadiens vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 16th 2024

The Montreal Canadiens (25-30-11) take on the Calgary Flames (32-29-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, CBC, CITY and TVAS.

Calgary won 4-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights in its recent home game on Thursday, March 14, whereas Montreal faced a 2-1 overtime home loss to the Boston Bruins on the same day.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Canadiens are averaging 2.73 goals per game and conceding 3.41, while their power play success rate is 18.7%.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 26 goals and 36 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 19 goals and 33 assists. Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson have added 59 combined assists. Sam Montembeault holds a 13-12-6 record in goal, with a 3.11 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Flames have a 3.12 GFA and 3.17 GAA, while their power play success rate is 14.1%.

Blake Coleman is their top scorer with 28 goals, 22 assists and 50 points. He has been supported well by Yegor Sharangovich, with 28 goals and 21 assists. Nazem Kadri has contributed 22 goals and 35 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau has 32 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 22-17-2 record in goal, with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Expand Tweet

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 144 times.

The Canadiens are 77-52-15 against the Flames.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 49.7% win rate, while the Canadiens have a 52.0%.

On penalty kills, the Flames have an 83.8% record, while the Canadiens are at 76.0%.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames: Odds and Predictions

This season, Calgary has won 14 out of 28 games as the odds favorite and two of its six games with odds shorter than -174, giving it a 63.5% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, Montreal has been listed as the underdog 60 times this season and has upset its opponents 20 times. Montreal holds a record of 10-26 when odds list the team at +145 or longer, giving the Canadiens a 40.8% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Flames 5 - 3 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Flames to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Yegor Sharangovich to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens 0 votes View Discussion