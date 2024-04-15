Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 15th, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (39-32-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) will host the 15th-placed Montreal Canadiens (30-36-14) at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, RDS, and BSDETX.

Detroit secured a 5-4 victory on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. On the same day, Montreal was defeated 5-4 in a shootout, 1-0, by the Ottawa Senators in a road game.

Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview

The Red Wings average 3.33 goals per game, converting 23.2% of their power play opportunities, and allow 3.31 goals per outing.

Dylan Larkin is leading the team with 33 goals and 34 assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 29 goals and 40 assists. Alex DeBrincat has 26 goals and 39 assists, with 225 shots on goal. James Reimer has a 10-8-2 record, boasting a 3.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are averaging 2.80 goals per game and allow 3.40, capitalizing on 17.7% of their power play opportunities.

Nick Suzuki is at the forefront, having scored 33 goals and 43 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 51 assists, while Cole Caufield has 27 goals, 37 assists and 306 shots on goal. In goal, Sam Montembeault holds a 16-15-8 record, a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Injury report

The Red Wings are dealing with multiple injuries. Michael Rasmussen's availability is uncertain on a day-to-day basis due to an upper-body injury, and Andrew Copp might not play due to a cheek injury.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens too have been plagued by their fair share of injury concerns. Joshua Roy won't be playing because of an upper body injury. Kirby Dach is out for the season with a knee injury, while Arber Xhekaj is also out for the season due to a shoulder injury. Kaiden Guhle is doubtful due to an upperbody injury.

Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 606 times. The Canadiens are 294-209-96-7 against the Red Wings.

In faceoff, the Red Wings have a 50.7% win rate, while the Canadiens have a 51.4% win rate. On penalty kills, the Red Wings boast a 79.3% success rate, while the Canadiens are at 76.4%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

This season, Detroit is 16-10 as the odds-on favorite. The Red Wings have yet to win when the odds were less than -204, giving them a 67.1% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have found success in 25 of 74 games as the underdogs and won 5 of 30 games when playing with odds longer than +171. That means they have a 36.9% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Red Wings 4-2 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Dylan Larkin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Patrick Kane to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: No

