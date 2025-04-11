Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 11, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to face off with the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
They are coming off different results on Tuesday as Montreal (39-30-9) won 4-1 over Detroit while Ottawa (42-30-6) lost 5-2 to Columbus.
Canadiens vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats
- Montreal is 84-65-5-16 all-time against Ottawa
- The Canadiens are averaging 3 goals per game
- Ottawa is 24-11-2 at home
- Montreal is allowing 3.2 goals per game
- The Senators are averaging 2.85 goals per game
- The Canadiens are 17-18-4 on the road
- Ottawa is allowing 2.79 goals per game
Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Preview
Montreal is holding onto the second wild-card spot but could catch Ottawa for the top spot. The team is led by Nick Suzuki's 86 points, Cole Caufield's 67 points, Lane Hutson's 64 points and Juraj Slafkovsky's 48 points.
The Canadiens are set to start Sam Montembeault who is 30-23-6 with a 2.81 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he is 3-3 with a 3.05 GAA and a .891 SV%.
Meanwhile, Ottawa saw its three-game winning streak snapped by the Blue Jackets. The Senators are set to start Linus Ullmark who is 23-14-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .911 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he is 3-4 with a 3.53 GAA and a .869 SV%.
They are led by Tim Stutzle who has 72 points, Drake Batherson with 62 points, Brady Tkachuk with 55 points and Jake Sanderson with 54 points.
Canadiens vs Senators: Odds & Prediction
Montreal is a +155 underdog while Ottawa is a -188 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
Ottawa should get the win at home as Ullmark and the team have been playing better. The Senators are solid at home this season and they will edge out a victory.
Prediction: Senators 4, Canadiens 2.
Canadiens vs Senators: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-188)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-122)
