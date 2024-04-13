Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 13, 2024

The 35-40-4 Ottawa Senators host the 30-36-13 Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SNE, CITY and TVAS.

Ottawa secured a 3-2 road win in a 1-0 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Meanwhile, Montreal suffered a 3-2 overtime defeat on the road to the New York Islanders on the same day.

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Montreal Canadiens are averaging 2.78 goals per game and allow 3.39, capitalizing on 17.5% of their power play opportunities.

Nick Suzuki leads the team with 33 goals and 43 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 50 assists, while Cole Caufield has 25 goals, 37 assists and 300 shots on goal. In goal, Cayden Primeau holds a 8-9-2 record, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Meanwhile, the Senators average 3.08 goals per game, with a 17.6% success rate on power play opportunities, and allow 3.44 goals per outing.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 35 goals and 35 assists. Drake Batherson has contributed 28 goals and 35 assists, while Claude Giroux follows with 21 goals and 41 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 20-25-4 record in goal, a 3.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Injury Report

The Senators have Angus Crookshank and Tim Stutzle listed as day-to-day with lower- and upper-body injuries respectively.

Travis Harmonic is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Josh Norris is out for the season with an upper-body injury, while Matthew Highmore is out with an upper-body injury. Travis Manoic is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are dealing with injuries galore. Joshua Roy is sidelined due to an upper-body injury. Kirby Dach is out for the season with a knee injury, while Arber Xhekaj is also out for the season due to a shoulder injury. Kaiden Guhle, meanwhile, is questionable due to an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 166 times. The Canadiens are 81-65-5-15 against the Senators.

In faceoff, the Senators have a 51.4% win rate while the Canadiens have a 51.1% win rate. On penalty kills, the Senators boast a 77.0% success rate, while the Canadiens are at 75.1%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and Prediction

The Ottawa has gone 15-15 as the odds favorites this season. The Senators, with odds shorter than -161, won six of 12 games, which gives them a 61.7% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have found success in 25 of 73 games as the underdogs and won 15 of 36 games when playing with odds longer than +135 That means they have a 42.6% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Senators 4-2 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Senators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Calude Giroux to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: No

