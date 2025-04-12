Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 12, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are set to face the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

The Canadiens (39-31-9) saw their six-game winning run put to a halt by the Ottawa Senators away from home. The Maple Leafs (48-26-4), meanwhile, go from strength-to-strength in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup. The side have won five of their last six matches, with their most recent win coming against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Saturday, Apr. 12

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: SN, CBC, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Montreal Canadiens game preview

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

The Canadiens sit fifth in the Atlantic Division. They have been on a fantastic run of performances, winning six consecutive games. The side faced their first defeat in weeks as they lost 5-2 against the Senators in what could be a knockout blow for their hopes of making it through to postseason.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Emil Heineman, Ivan Demidov and Rafael Harvey-Pinard are all currently sidelined for the Canadiens due to their long-term injury concerns.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs stumbled against the Florida Panthers away from home earlier this week but have bounced back against the second-placed Lightning, putting themselves at an arm's distance with the side. Despite already qualifying for the post season, the Maple Leafs would want to end the regular season with good form and less injuries.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jani Hakanpaa remains the only player sidelined for the side as he suffered a knee injury prior to the 4-Nations Faceoff.

Canadiens and Maple Leafs key players

Nick Suzuki deserves all the plaudits the star is getting at the moment and more as he has played a vital role in getting the Canadiens to the fifth spot in the Atlantic Division. His contribution of 87 points so far can turn out to be significant if they manage to clinch a playoff spot.

It's a familiar story for the Maple Leafs as Mitch Marner edges closer to the 100-point mark. The forward currently sits at 97 points while his attacking partner William Nylander continues to chase him with 82.

