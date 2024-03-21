Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 21st 2024

On Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, the Vancouver Canucks (43-18-8) will take on the Montreal Canadiens (25-31-12) at Rogers Arena. The game will be shown on ESPN+, SNP, TSN2, and RDS.

Vancouver won 3-2 against the Buffalo Sabres in its recent home game on Tuesday, March 19, whereas Montreal faced a 3-2 overtime road loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Expand Tweet

Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The Canucks average 3.49 goals per game while allowing 2.67 goals. Their power-play success rate is 22.5%.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 36 goals and 30 assists, while J.T. Miller has contributed 33 goals and 56 assists. Nils Hoglander has 20 goals and 11 assists. Elias Pettersson contributed 31 goals and 48 assists, while Quinn Hughes had an impressive 66 assists.

Filip Hronek and Conor Garland combined for 59 assists. Furthermore, Thatcher Demko has a 34-13-2 record in goal, with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Expand Tweet

The Canadiens are averaging 2.71 goals per game and conceding 3.43, while their power play success rate is 18.2%.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 27 goals and 37 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 20 goals and 33 assists. Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson, together, have contributed 61 assists.

Moreover, Sam Montembeault holds a 13-12-7 record in goal, with a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 151 times.

The Canadiens are 98-37-13-3 against the Canucks.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 51.7% win rate, while the Canadiens have a 52.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Canucks have a 79.0% success rate, while the Canadiens are at 75.5%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds and prediction

This season, Vancouver has won 28 of 44 games as the betting favorite, including every game with odds less than -301, giving them a 75.1% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 62 times this season and have upset their opponents 20 times. The Sabres won only one of their four games with odds of +240 or longer, giving them a 29.4% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Canadiens 3–2 Canucks

Montreal Canadiens vs Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nick Suzuki to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Vancouver Canucks Montreal Canadiens 0 votes View Discussion