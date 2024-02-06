Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 6, 2024

The Washington Capitals, who are in a four-game losing slump with a record of 22-18-7, are set to welcome the Montreal Canadiens (20-21-8) to Capital One Arena on Tuesday, February 6, at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and MNMT will broadcast the game.

The Capitals' most recent match resulted in a 5-4 OT loss to Dallas on January 27, while Montreal faced a similar fate, losing 3-2 in OT against the Penguins on the same date.

Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview

The Canadiens are averaging 2.7 goals per game and conceding 3.50 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 19.90%, and they have a 73.5% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 13 goals and 29 assists. Cole Caufield follows closely with 17 goals and 22 assists. In goal, Sam Montembeault holds an 11-7-2 record this season, boasting a 3.1GAA and a .905 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have scored 112 goals this season, averaging 2.4 per game. Conversely, they allow an average of 3.0 goals per game.

Dylan Strome leads the offensive charge with 19 goals and 12 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has played a crucial role in Washington's attack, contributing nine goals and 22 assists, while Tom Wilson has notched 12 goals and nine assists.

In goal, Charlie Lindgren holds a record of 9-6-4 with a 2.59 GAA and maintains a .916 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 185 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Canadiens have an overall record of 86-77-17-5 (51.1%) against the Capitals.

In faceoffs, the Canadiens have a 53.1% win rate, while the Capitals have 46.7%.

On penalty kills, the Canadiens boast a 73.53% success rate, while the Capitals have a 79.72%

Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Odds and Prediction

The Washington Capitals have established themselves as favorites this season with an impressive 11-2 record. In games with odds less than -166, they have won twice out of three. According to the odds, Washington has a 62.4% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Montreal Canadiens have secured 17 wins in 45 games as underdogs. When faced with odds of +138 or longer, they've emerged victorious in nine out of 28 games, suggesting a 42.0% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Canadiens 4–3 Capitals

Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Cole Caufield to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alex Ovechkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

