Nashville Predators vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 25, 2024

The 31-25-2 Nashville Predators will look to prolong their four-game winning streak as they take on the 20-34-3 Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO.

Nashville comes into the game riding high after securing a 4-2 victory on the road against the Sharks on Saturday. Meanwhile, Anaheim suffered a 7-4 defeat in their recent home game against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Nashville Predators vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.60 goals per game but concede 3.54. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 26 goals and 19 assists. Adam Henrique follows closely with 16 goals and 21 assists. Troy Terry has 17 goals and 28 assists.

Lukas Dostal holds a 8-14-1 record for the season in goal, allowing 81 goals with a 3.73 GAA, making 790 saves and achieving a .897 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.07 goals per game but concede 3.19. Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 27 goals and 30 assists.

Roman Josi has 11 goals and 42 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 20 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Kevin Lankinen holds a season record of 7-4-0, with a 3.32 GAA, making 403 saves and achieving a .888 SV%.

Nashville Predators vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 103 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Predators have an overall record of 50-43-2-8 against the Ducks.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 49.4% win rate, while the Ducks have 48.8%.

On penalty kills, the Predators boast a 75.5% success rate, while the Ducks are 76%.

Nashville Predators vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

This season, Nashville has emerged victorious in 14 out of 24 games where it has been favored, highlighting its ability to perform under pressure. In eight games with odds shorter than -159, the Predators have secured six wins, indicating a strong 61.4% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have managed to clinch 18 wins in the 49 games where they've been labeled as underdogs this season. Their success rate increases when listed as underdogs by +134 or longer odds, with 16 wins out 42 games.

Prediction: Predators 3-2 Ducks

Nashville Predators vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Predators to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes.

Tip 3: Filip Forsberg to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Roman Josi to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Nashville Predators Anaheim Ducks 0 votes