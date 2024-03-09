Nashville Predators vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 9, 2024

The 36-25-3 Nashville Predators face off against the 22-31-10 Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Don't miss the game airing on ESPN+, BSOH and BSSO.

Nashville secured a 4-2 victory at home against the Buffalo Sabres in their previous outing on Thursday, while Columbus secured 4-2 win at home over the Edmonton Oilers on the same day.

Nashville Predators vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are averaging 3.00 per game but have struggled defensively, conceding goals at a rate of 3.63 per game.

Dmitri Voronkov leads the team with 17 goals and 14 assists, while Kirill Marchenko has 17 goals and 15 assists. Adam Fantilli contributed 12 goals and 15 assists and Zach Werenski added 34 assists.

In goal, Elvis Merzlikins holds a 12-13-7 record, boasting a .904 SV% with 1080 saves and allowing 104 goals at a 3.21 GAA.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.19 goals per game but concede 3.06. Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 33 goals and 34 assists. Roman Josi has 15 goals and impressive 47 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 23 goals and 32 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 27-21-3, with a 2.83 GAA and achieving a .907 SV%.

Nashville Predators vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 99 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Blue Jackets are 31-60-1-7 against the Predators.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 49.7% win rate, while the Blue Jackets have 46.8%.

On penalty kills, the Predators boast a 76.8% success rate, while Blue Jackets is 76.2%.

Nashville Predators vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and prediction

Nashville has 18 wins in 29 games as the odds favorite this season. Among the 11 games where the odds were shorter than -162, the Predators emerged victorious eight times, indicating a 61.8% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have played as the underdogs 57 times this season, clinching upsets 19 times, which translates to a success rate of 33.3%. Columbus has participated in 41 games this season as the underdogs with odds at +134 or longer, holding a 13-28 record and implying a 42.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Predators 4-3 Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Predators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Kirill Marchenko to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: Yes

