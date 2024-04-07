Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 7th, 2024

The New Jersey Devils (37-36-4) will take on the Nashville Predators (44-29-4) at the Prudential Center, Newark, on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSO, SN and MSGSN.

In their last game on Saturday, New Jersey secured a 4-3 victory on the road against the Ottawa Senators. Conversely, Nashville fell 2-0 to the New York Islanders in an away game on the same day.

Both teams are set to meet for the second time this season on Sunday. The Devils, who won the last game 4-2, will be aiming for another win.

Expand Tweet

Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The New Jersey has averaged 3.29 goals per game and conceded 3.43 per outing. Their power play efficiency stands at 21.9%.

Jack Hughes has stood out as their top goalscorer with 26 goals and 47 assists, while Jesper Bratt has 25 goals and 53 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 26 goals and 37 assists.

Expand Tweet

In goal, Kaapo Kahkonen holds a 7-23-3 record, maintaining a 3.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.22 goals per game but concede 3.03 and capitalize on 20.5% of their power play chances.

Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 43 goals and 44 assists. Roman Josi has 20 goals and 57 assists, whilst Ryan O'Reilly has 25 goals and 38 assists. Gustav Nyquist tallied 22 goals and 49 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 33-23-4, with a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils: Players Injury Report

The Devils are currently dealing with several injuries. Dougie Hamilton is out due to a pectoral injury, while Nolan Foote is listed as day-to-day due to an undisclosed issue. Nathan Bastian is also out with an upper-body injury.

On the other hand, the Predators have Dante Fabbro out with an upper-body injury and Alexandre Carrier's status is questionable due to an upper-body issue.

Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 36 times in the regular season and playoffs combined. The New Jersey Devils are 16-13-0-7 against the Predators. In faceoffs, the Predators have a 53.8% win rate, while the Devils have a 50.3% win rate. The Predators boast an 80.3% success rate on penalty kills, while the Devils are 76.8%.

Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

New Jersey has won 27 of its 48 games as the odds favorite and 26 of its 45 games with odds shorter than -118. The team has a 54.1% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Predators have been listed as underdogs in 37 games and defeated their opponents 18 times. With -103 odds or longer, they have a 14-17 record, giving them a 50.7% probability of winning here.

Prediction: Predators 4-3 Devils

Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Predators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Hughes to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? New Jersey Devils Nashville Predators 0 votes View Discussion