Nashville Predators vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 15th, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-31-12) host the Nashville Predators (47-29-5) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Monday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN-PIT+ and BSSO.

Pittsburgh suffered a 6-4 defeat at home to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Meanwhile, Nashville secured a 6-4 win at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on the same day.

Nashville Predators vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview

The Penguins average 3.06 goals per game, converting 14.5% of their power play opportunities, and allow 3.01 goals per outing.

Sidney Crosby is leading the offense with 41 goals and 49 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 26 goals and 39 assists. Kris Letang has 40 assists. Erik Karlsson has an impressive 43 assists as well.

In goal, Alex Nedeljkovic holds a 17-6-7 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.26 goals per game but concede 3.01 and capitalize on 21.6% of their power play chances.

Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 47 goals and 46 assists. Roman Josi has 23 goals and 62 assists, whilst Ryan O'Reilly has 26 goals and 42 assists. Gustav Nyquist has 22 goals and 52 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 35-23-5, with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Nashville Predators vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Injury report

The Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing with a series of injuries that could impact their performance. Matt Neito is out for the season due to a knee injury, John Ludvig is dealing with an illness, Ryan Graves' status is questionable and Noel Acciari is out with a lower-body injury.

On the other hand, the Predators have Dante Fabbro out with an upper-body injury and Alexandre Carrier's status is questionable due to an upper-body issue.

Nashville Predators vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 36 times in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Nashville Predators are 15-15-2-4 against the Penguins. In faceoffs, the Predators have a 50.5% win rate, while the Penguins have a 54.5% win rate. The Predators boast an 77.0% success rate on penalty kills, while the Penguins are 81.2%.

Nashville Predators vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and prediction

Pittsburgh has won 22 of its 45 games as the odds favorite and 17 of its 32 games with odds shorter than -130. The team has a 56.5% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Predators have been listed as underdogs in 37 games and defeated their opponents 18 times. With +109 odds or longer, they have a 13-12 record, giving them a 47.8% probability of winning here.

Prediction: Penguins 6-4 Predators

Nashville Predators vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Rust to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: Yes

