New Jersey Devils vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 29th 2024

The New Jersey Devils will play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Friday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

The contest can be heard on WFAN 66 AM, 101.9 FM and WGR 550 Sports Radio.

New Jersey Devils game preview

The New Jersey Devils (36-33-4) won their last game 6-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They are scoring 3.30 goals and conceding 3.37 per game. Their power play success rate is 22.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 81.4%.

Jesper Bratt has scored 23 goals and provided 49 assists in 73 games, resulting in 72 points. Jack Hughes has scored 71 points through 26 goals and 45 assists in 57 games.

Vitek Vanecek has a 17-9-3 record with a save percentage of .890 and goals against average of 3.18 per game.

Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Nolan Foote (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (upper body) and Kurtis MacDermid (lower body) are unavailable for today's game.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Buffalo Sabres (34-34-5) fell 6-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their last game. They score 2.96 goals and concede 3.03 per game. Their power play success percentage is 16.1%, while their penalty-killing rate is 78.8%.

Rasmus Dahlin has been highly productive for the Sabres, scoring 17 goals and giving 35 assists for 52 points. Meanwhile, Alex Tuch has 49 points, including 19 goals and 30 assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen boasts a 24-19-3 record with a save percentage of .911 and a goals-against average of 2.57 goals per game.

Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Lukas Rousek (face) and Tyson Jost (undisclosed) are unavailable for today's game.

New Jersey Devils lines

Forwards

Timo Meier

Nico Hischier

Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes

Defensemen

Kevin Bahl

John Marino

Luke Hughes

Goalies

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

JJ Peterka

Tage Thompson

Alex Tuch

Zach Benson

Defensemen

Owen Power

Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram

Goalies

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

New Jersey Devils vs Buffalo Sabres: Odds & Prediction

The Devils have won four out of the last five games, while the Sabres have won two out of five. New Jersey has a higher powerplay success and penalty-kill rate than Buffalo. Buffalo has a 17-17-1 record at home.

The Devils are the favourites with odds of -119, while the Sabres are the underdogs with odds of -101. According to moneyline odds, there's a 54.3% probability that New Jersey will win.

New Jersey Devils vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Devils to win (-119)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Hughes to score: Yes