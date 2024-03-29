New Jersey Devils vs Buffalo Sabres live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 29th 2024

The New Jersey Devils visit the Buffalo Sabres in a pivotal game for the regular season. Both teams, currently sitting outside the playoff spots, will be hoping to change their fates.

New Jersey Devils vs Buffalo Sabres: Game info

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Sportsnet (Canada), MSG-B

Live Streaming: ESPN+

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

New Jersey Devils game preview:

(36-33-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

New Jersey Devils

The Devils are currently five points behind the fourth-placed Washington Capitals. The Devils are coming off two excellent victories and will look to make it three straight against the Sabres. While the squad is in good shape, they are wary of the threat the Sabres can provide.

New Jersey Devils key players and injuries:

The injury concerns for the Devils seem to be never-ending as they go into the Buffalo Sabres game missing many key players, including Kurtis MacDermid, Jonas Seigenthaler, Dougie Hamilton and Nathan Hamilton.

Winger Jesper Bratt and center Jack Hughes have been at the fulcrum of all attacking threats for the roster this season. The pair have contributed 70+ points this season already and will be hoping to continue their form to increase the chances of their teams reaching the knockout stages.

Buffalo Sabres game preview:

(34-34-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres need to get their performances back on track if they aim to make the playoffs this season. Following their 6-3 defeat against the Ottawa Senators, they would be looking to bounce back against the Devils.

Buffalo Sabres key players and injuries:

The Sabres are missing star defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and winger Lukas Rousek heading into this all-important game.

This season, the Buffalo Sabres' roster has collectively contributed goals and assists, with six different players reaching the 40-point mark. Rasmus Dahlin, Alex Tuch, JJ Petereka, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, and Dylan Cozens have all done their part in distributing the attacking workload.

The Buffalo Sabres will be hoping for home fans to be at the top of their lungs and raise their chances of getting all the points.