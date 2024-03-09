New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 9 2024

Prepare for an Eastern Conference battle at Prudential Center on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. ET, as the fourth-placed Carolina Hurricanes (37-19-6) take on the 11th-placed New Jersey Devils (31-28-4).

Carolina enters the game fresh off a 4-1 home victory against the Canadiens on March 7, while New Jersey secured a 4-1 win at home against the St. Louis Blues in their previous game on the same day.

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.29 goals per game, conceding 2.73 goals per game and capitalizing on 26.4% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 24 goals and 41 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 19 goals and 29 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has 19 goals and 22 assists.

In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 16-11-3 record, a 2.41 GAA, and an SV% of .910.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has averaged 3.32 goals per game and conceded 3.48 per outing. Jesper Bratt has stood out as their top goalscorer with 22 goals and 42 assists, while Jack Hughes has 21 goals and 39 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 20 goals with 27 assists.

In goal, Kaapo Kahkonen holds a 6-20-3 record, maintaining a 3.81 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Expand Tweet

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 186 times, regular season and playoffs combined.

The Hurricanes are 82-90-12-2 against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Devils have a 54.0% win rate, while the Hurricanes have a 52.7%.

On penalty kills, the Devils boast a 79.3% success rate, while the Hurricanes are at 84.5%.

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

Carolina has maintained a solid record of 34 wins and 21 losses this season when favored by odds. Among the 39 games with odds lower than -140, the Hurricanes have emerged victorious 25 times, suggesting a 58.3% chance of winning this one.

On the flip side, the Devils have played as the underdog in 19 games this season, managing to secure four upset wins, resulting in a success rate of 21.1%. When listed as the underdog with odds at +118 or longer, New Jersey has won two out of 11 games, implying a 45.9% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4 - 3 Devils

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Hughes to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Seth Jarvis to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Carolina Hurricanes New Jersey Devils 0 votes View Discussion