New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 24th 2024

The 34-33-4 New Jersey Devils are 11th in the Eastern Conference. They host the 10th-placed, 30-25-15 New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday, March 24 at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN and MSG.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders: Game preview

The Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 3.01 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.30 GAA, while their power play has a 21.4% success rate.

Brock Nelson is their top scorer with 29 goals, 31 assists and 60 points, followed by Mathew Barzal, who has contributed 22 goals, 51 assists and 73 points. Bo Horvat has contributed 29 goals, 34 assists and 63 points.

Ilya Sorokin is 22-18-11 in goal, with a 3.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has averaged 3.25 goals per game and conceded 3.42 per outing. Their power play operates at a 22.8% success rate.

Jesper Bratt has stood out as their top goalscorer with 23 goals and 45 assists, while Jack Hughes has 23 goals and 44 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 23 goals with 32 assists.

In goal, Kaapo Kahkonen holds a 6-22-3 record, maintaining a 3.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 266 times.

The Devils are 97-131-22-16 against the Islanders.

In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 51.5% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.6%.

On penalty kills, the Islanders have 71.9%, while the Devils are at 80.8%.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders: Odds and predictions

This season, New York has won 15 of 34 games as the betting favorite, as well as 13 of 25 games at odds less than -120, giving them a 54.5% chance of victory.

Conversely, the Devils have been listed as the underdogs in 25 games this season and have upset their opponents seven times. However, New Jersey has gone 5-16 when odds list it at -100 or longer, giving the team a 50.0% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Devils 3 - 1 Islanders.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Devils to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No.

Tip 3: Nico Hischier to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brock Nelson to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No.

