New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 13, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) host the New Jersey Devils (38-37-5, 12th) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSP and MSG.

In its last road game on Tuesday, the Flyers won 4-1 over the New York Rangers, while New Jersey won 6-5 in a road game over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The New Jersey has averaged 3.29 goals per game and conceded 3.45 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency stands at 22.8%.

Jesper Bratt has stood out as the team's top goalscorer with 27 goals and 55 assists, while Nico Hischier is close with 27 goals and 39 assists. Timo Meir has contributed 27 goals and 24 assists.

In goal, Jack Allen holds an 12-17-4 record, maintaining a 3.43 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have a GFA of 2.86 and a GAA of 3.20, while their power play success rate is 12.4%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers' scoring with 32 goals and 35 assists, while Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 25 assists. Joel Farabee has scored 22 goals and provided 28 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson holds a record of 22-18-7, with a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Injury Report

The Devils are dealing with multiple injuries. Dougie Hamilton is out due to a pectoral injury, while key player Jack Hughes is listed as day-to-day due to an upper body. Nathan Bastian is out with an upper-body injury, while Tomas Nosek is questionable due to undisclosed issue.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have Rasmus Ristolainen unavailable due to an upper-body issue, while Ryan Ellis is dealing with a lower-body ailment.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have faced off 267 times in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Flyers are 125-110-18-14 against the Devils. In faceoffs, the Flyers have a 49.7% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.6% win rate. The Flyers boast a 83.3% success rate on penalty kills, while the Devils are 80.8%.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and Prediction

Philadelphia has won 12 of 24 games as the odds favorite and 14 of 28 games with odds shorter than -108. It means that the team has a 51.9% chance of winning Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Devils have been listed as the underdogs in 31 games and emerged victorious 10 times. New Jersey has gone 9-19 when playing with +161 odds or longer, giving them a 51.2% probability of winning the contest.

Prediction: Devils 5-3 Flyers

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Devils to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jesper Bratt to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nico Hischier to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No

