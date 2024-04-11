New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 11th, 2024

The 46-23-9 Toronto Maple Leafs are fifth in the Eastern Conference and host the 12th-placed 37-37-5 New Jersey Devils at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto on April 11 at 7 p.m. EDT. Thursday's game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN2 and SNO.

Toronto won 5-2 against the New Jersey Devils in its recent road game on Tuesday, April 9.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs average 3.63 goals per game, which ranks third overall in the league, and allow 3.06 per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive, standing at 24.2%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer, with 66 goals, 38 assists, 104 points and 338 shots on goal.

Expand Tweet

He has been backed by William Nylander, who has 40 goals and 56 assists, while Mitch Marner has 25 goals and 54 assists. Ilya Samsonov is 23-6-7 between the pipes, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has averaged 3.25 goals per game and conceded 3.43 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency stands at 21.9%.

Jesper Bratt has stood out as the team's top goalscorer with 27 goals and 47 assists, while Timo Meir has 25 goals and 23 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 27 goals and 38 assists.

In goal, Jack Allen holds an 11-17-4 record, maintaining a 3.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Injury Report

The Devils are currently dealing with multiple injuries. Dougie Hamilton is out due to a pectoral injury, while key player Jack Hughes is listed as day-to-day due to an undisclosed issue. Nathan Bastian is also out with an upper-body injury.

For the Maple Leafs, Timothy Liljegren is out due to an upper-body injury, while John Klingberg is out for the season due to a hip injury. Matt Murray is also sidelined with a hip injury while Jake Muzzin is out for the season due to a back injury. Lastly, Joel Edmundson is out day to day due to undisclosed issues.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 153 times in the regular season and playoffs combined. The Toronto Maple Leafs are 81-42-20-10 against the Devils. In faceoffs, the Maple Leafs have a 53.9% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.6% win rate. The Maple Leafs boast a 77.8% success rate on penalty kills, while the Devils are 80.5%.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

Toronto has won 39 of its 62 games as the odds favorite and 9 of its 15 games with odds shorter than -196. The team has a 54.5% chance of winning Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Devils have been listed as underdogs in 30 games and defeated their opponents nine times. The New Jersey has played with +161 odds or longer, and split 1-1, giving them a 38.3% probability of winning here.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Devils.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: William Nylander to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? New Jersey Devils Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes View Discussion