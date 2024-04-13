New York Islanders vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 13, 2024

The 53-23-4 New York Rangers take on the 37-27-15 New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+ and SN360.

The Rangers faced a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in their latest home game on Thursday, whie the Islanders secured a 3-2 home victory over the Montreal Canadiens on the same day.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview

The Rangers have a 3.40 goals per game and allow 2.80 per outing. Their power play operates at a 26.9% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 47 goals, 70 assists for 117 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 39 goals and 33 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 26 goals and 44 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 51 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 34-17-2 record in goal, with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have a scoring rate of 2.96 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.18 GAA, while their power play has a 19.8% success rate.

Bo Horvat is their top scorer with 33 goals and has 35 assists for 68 points, followed by Mathew Barzal, who has contributed 23 goals and 57 assists for 80 points. Brock Nelson has 30 goals and 33 assists.

Ilya Sorokin is 24-19-11 in goal, with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers: Injury Report

Both the Islanders and the Rangers are dealing with significant injuries that could impact their season.

For the Islanders, Scott Mayfield is out for season due to a lower-body injury. For the Rangers, meanwhile, Erik Gustafsson, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Alex Wennberg are day-to-day due to undisclosed reasons. Filip Chytil are out for the season due to upper-body injury.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 292 times. The Rangers are 137-126-19-10 against the Islanders.

In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 51.5% win rate, while the Rangers have a 52.3% win rate. On penalty kills, the Islanders boast a 71.6% success rate, while the Rangers are 84.0%.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers: Odds and Prediction

The New York Rangers have won 43 of 63 games as the odds favorites this season and won 20 of its 30 games with odds lower than -172, which gives them a 63.2% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have found success in 19 of 41 games as the underdogs and hold a 3-2 record when playing with odds shorter than +142. That means they have a 41.3% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Rangers 6-2 Islanders

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Bo Horvat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No

