New York Rangers collapse in third period after conceding four unanswered goals, lose 6-3 to Lightning

The New York Rangers suffered a collapse against the Tampa Bay Lightning, conceding four unanswered goals in the third period, ultimately losing 6-3 in the end.

Despite holding leads of 2-0 and 3-2 earlier in the game, the Rangers were unable to maintain their advantage as the Lightning surged back with a four-goal third period that sent the Rangers running out of Amalie Arena.

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy impressed in goal with 25 saves. Most of those saves came in the later periods as the Lightning were mounting their massive four-goal performance in the third period. Igor Shesterkin looked far more human compared to Vasilevskiy in net.

3 takeaways from Lightning's late game slaughter of New York Rangers

The New York Rangers' collapse against the Tampa Bay Lightning gave several key takeaways. The Lightning's four unanswered goals helped mount an impressive comeback.

Brayden Point had a monster night, with six points, three goals and three assists. Two of those goals came in the third period. Finally, with the win, the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their lead over the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race, now a full four points ahead in the first wild card spot.

#1. Lightning run Rangers out of the building with 4 goals

The Tampa Bay Lightning staged a remarkable comeback overwhelming the New York Rangers to secure the victory. Despite facing deficits throughout the game, the Lightning's resilience and offensive firepower propelled them to an impressive win, leaving the Rangers reeling in the final frame.

Expand Tweet

#2. Brayden Point notches a hat trick

Brayden Point delivered a standout performance for the Lightning, recording a hat trick along with three assists. Point played a pivotal role in the Lightning's comeback, showcasing his scoring ability and playmaking skills on the ice.

Expand Tweet

#3. Tampa Bay Lightning Solidify Position as First Wild Card

With their victory over the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers, the Tampa Bay Lightning continued to strengthen their lead in the standings and their pursuit of a playoff spot.

The crucial two points give the Lightning a four-point lead over the Flyers, who currently occupy the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.